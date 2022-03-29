Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have cancelled all remaining tour dates – including several in Canada – following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last Friday.

In a statement to fans shared on social media Tuesday afternoon, the band called Hawkins’ death a “staggering loss.”

“We’re sorry for an share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” read the message. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters were scheduled to play Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 22 and to headline the Osheaga festival in Montreal on July 29. The band had concerts lined up in late September and early October in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Penticton, Victoria and Vancouver.

Hawkins died on March 25 in his suite at Bogotá’s Four Seasons Casa Medina. An “initial forensic examination” found “THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others” in his system.