Foo Fighters, Green Day Among Quebec Summer Festival Headliners

Foo Fighters, Green Day and Imagine Dragons are among the headline acts at this year’s Quebec Summer Festival (FEQ) but don't expect to get your hands on general admission passes if you haven't already – they sold out in record time!

Imagine Dragons are making a return visit to FEQ after they had to pull the plug during their set at the 2019 festival and then were forced to cancel the following year due to the pandemic. They will perform on the Bell Stage on July 7.

Foo Fighters (who had to cut their 2015 set short due to a storm) will be on the Bell Stage on July 8. Green Day will close the festival on July 16.

Running July 6 to 16 in the provincial capital, the FEQ’s eclectic line-up also includes acts like Weezer, Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Lil Dirk, Cypress Hill, Ann Wilson, Vance Joy, Glo Rilla and Pitbull.

Homegrown acts include Billy Talent, Tenille Townes, Bbno$, Grandson, Jessie Reyez as well as a long list of Quebec talent.

Check out the full line-up here.