Foo Fighters, JAY-Z To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall Of Fame

Foo Fighters, JAY-Z and The Go-Go’s are heading to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday morning.

The latest inductees will be joined by Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was inducted in 2014 as a member of Nirvana; King was inducted in 1990 with songwriting partner Gerry Goffin; and Turner was inducted in 1991 as half of Ike & Tina Turner. Turner is only the second female artist – after Stevie Nicks – to be inducted twice.

Artists need to have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. This year's list of nominees was released in February.

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Oct. 30 in Cleveland.