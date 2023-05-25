Foo Fighters Kick Off Summer Of Shows

Foo Fighters did their first full concert of the year on Wednesday – and their first with drummer Josh Freese.

“Would you please welcome... the man behind the drums, Josh Freese has helped save the day,” Grohl said on stage in New Hampshire. “We would not be here tonight if it weren"t for Josh so, everybody give Josh a big f**king round of applause.”

Foo Fighters kicked off the 21-song setlist with the live debut of “Rescued” off the new album But Here We Are (out June 2) and previewed the title track as well as “Under You” and “Nothing At All.” Grohl"s daughter Violet joined the band on the 2020 track “Shame Shame.”

Grohl was visibly emotional while introducing “Cold Day in the Sun,” the 2005 song penned by the late Taylor Hawkins. “We used to sing it together,” he said. “So I’m going to do it for him tonight.”

Of course, the Foo delivered fan faves like “My Hero,” “Learn to Fly” and the closing track “Everlong.”

Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform July 8 at the Quebec Summer Festival in Quebec City and July 12 at Ottawa Bluesfest.

Thank you so much for coming. We’ve missed you. pic.twitter.com/t0oqqQoCwm — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 25, 2023

Under You debut from the Foo Fighters pic.twitter.com/qxPF6ZSVUf — Todd (@Hwood444) May 25, 2023

The #foofighters were AMAZING tonight!!! Dave’s energy was turned up to 11 and their new drummer is off the charts good! pic.twitter.com/Swuv6nObky — John Whitmer (@TheVizardOfAhs) May 25, 2023

Check out the setlist from Wednesday"s show:

1. "Rescued"

2. "Walk"

3. "No Son of Mine"

4. "Learn to Fly"

5. "Times Like These"

6. "Under You"

7. "The Pretender"

8. "But Here We Are"

9. "Breakout"

10. "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

11. "My Hero"

12. "This Is a Call"

13. "All My Life"

14. "Nothing at All"

15. "Shame Shame"

16. "These Days"

17. "Cold Day in the Sun"

18. "Monkey Wrench"

19. "Best of You"

20. "Aurora"

21. "Everlong"