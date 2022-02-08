Foo Fighters Performing VR Concert After Super Bowl LVI

Foo Fighters said Monday they will perform a free VR concert following Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries,” said frontman Dave Grohl, in a release. “We’ve pretty much done it all.

“But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

Romanek is the award-winning director of music videos for artists like Taylor Swift, Madonna, Jay-Z and Nine Inch Nails.

Described as an “immersive 180-degree VR concert,” the show will stream in Horizon Venues in Quest. Fans without Quest can watch the Foo Fighters on Facebook. It kicks off at 11 p.m. ET or after the Super Bowl is over, whichever is later.

Super Bowl LVI airs Sunday on CTV (part of Bell Media, owner of this website).