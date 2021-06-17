Foo Fighters Releasing Vinyl Album As Dee Gees

Foo Fighters announced Thursday they are marking Record Store Day next month by putting out Hail Satin, a limited edition vinyl album recorded as tribute band Dee Gees.

“Coming to a local record store & dance party near you July 17th!!!,” the band declared on social media.

Side A has four Bee Gees covers – “You Should Be Dancing,” “Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than a Woman” – and a cover of Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing,” which was written by the Bee Gees with their youngest brother.

There are live versions of five tracks from the Foo Fighters' most recent album Medicine at Midnight on Side B.

Hail Satin will only be available at independent record stores.