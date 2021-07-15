Foo Fighters Scrap Concert Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

Foo Fighters announced Wednesday they are postponing their upcoming concert in Los Angeles due to a “confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.”

The show was scheduled to take place July 17 at the Los Angeles Forum, where ticket-holders are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

In a message shared on social media, Foo Fighters said the show is being bumped “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.”

Late last month, Foo Fighters performed at a full-capacity Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans were required to be fully vaccinated.

The band’s next scheduled concert is July 28 in Cincinnati.