Foo Fighters Share Single Ahead Of New Album 'But Here We Are'

After teasing it for days, Foo Fighters announced Wednesday details of their 11th studio album But Here We Are.

It is the band’s first new collection of music since 2021’s Medicine at Midnight and the first since the sudden death last year of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The album, out June 2, is being previewed with the single “Rescued.”

Produced by Foo Fighters with Greg Kurstin, the 10 tracks are described in a release as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year" and “a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.”

In December, Foo Fighters promised the band will carry on without Hawkins. “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” read a message to fans shared on social media.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform at festivals in Quebec City and Ottawa in July.

But Here We Are Track List:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest