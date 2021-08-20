Foo Fighters To Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters will receive the Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV VMAs, it was announced Thursday.

According to a release, the award – which will be presented at the U.S. edition of the VMAs for the first time – honours an act “whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.”

MTV has previously only presented the Global Icon Award at its European Music Awards, where recipients include Janet Jackson, U2, Green Day, Eminem, Queen and Bon Jovi.

Foo Fighters will also perform at the MTV VMAs, which will be presented Sept. 12 at the Barclays Center in New York City. The band is nominated in three categories for their “Shame Shame” video.