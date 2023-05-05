Foo Fighters Were Set To Perform On 'SNL' Season Finale

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform on the season finale of Saturday Night Live later this month, it has been reported.

A strike by the Writers Guild of America has shut down production of the show.

According to EW, Jennifer Coolidge was set to host the episode, which would have marked the Foo Fighters’ ninth appearance on SNL and first since the death last year of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

This weekend’s episode, hosted by Pete Davidson with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, has also been scrapped, along with the May 13 episode featuring host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Labrinth.

Foo Fighters announced last month that their 11th studio album But Here We Are will be out June 2. The band is scheduled to perform at festivals in Quebec City and Ottawa in July.