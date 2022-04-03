Foo Fighters Win 3 Grammy Awards

Foo Fighters won all three categories in which they were nominated at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The band, still mourning the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, won Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight, Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire” and Best Rock Song for “Waiting On A War.”

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform on the prime time Grammys show but pulled out following Hawkins’ sudden death on March 25.

Other rock winners included prog metal band Dream Theater, whose track “The Alien” earned Best Metal Performance.

Stewart Copeland picked up his third Grammy outside of The Police for Divine Tides, his collaboration with Ricky Kej. It was named Best New Age Album.

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park won the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for his remix of the Deftones’ “Passenger.”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails shared the award for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media with Jon Batiste for Soul.

The Grammy for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album went to Origen by Juanes.