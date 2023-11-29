Forbes Calls Bad Bunny The New ‘King of Pop’

Forbes unveiled its influential “30 Under 30” list, which shines a spotlight on the contemporary artists the magazine believes are the rising stars of the music industry and quickly becoming household names.

Included on the music list are Ice Spice, Boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus), Kali Uchis, Latto, Peso Pluma, Gracie Abrams, Dominic Fike, Steve Lacy and Reneé Rapp, among others.

See the full list here.

Puerto Rican Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny was also recognized by the magazine in his cover story for expertly harnessing “the power of music streaming and social media to become one of the most famous musicians on the planet.”

However, in deeming the 29-year-old music’s new “King of Pop” ("el rey del pop"), Forbes seems to have stirred up some controversy online amongst Michael Jackson fans.

See their interview with Bad Bunny below.