Former Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Dies At 39

Sarah Harding, a member of pop group Girls Aloud, died Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. She was 39.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” read a message from her mother Marie, on Instagram. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Harding was the last contestant to become a member of Girls Aloud when the group was put together on the British show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002. They went on to release five studio albums that spawned hits in the UK and Ireland like “Sound of the Underground,” “I’ll Stand By You” and “The Promise” and earned them a Brit Award in 2009.

Harding went to rehab for depression and alcohol addiction in 2011 and Girls Aloud split in 2013.

She went public with her cancer diagnosis in August 2020 and, this past March, told fans her doctors said she had only months to live.

"I'm trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be,” she wrote.

In an Instagram post, Harding’s former group mate Nadine Coyle shared: “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Spice Girls star Geri Horner tweeted: “You'll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

Harding’s ex Calum Best wrote: "Jesus this one hits home, so damn sad, so young. I hope u rest In peace Sarah we had some crazy fun times and adventures. U will be so very missed.”