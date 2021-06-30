Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Selling Kit

A small part of My Chemical Romance history is up for grabs.

The band’s former drummer Bob Bryar is selling the kit he played on part of the 2006 album Black Parade as well as on tour and during a performance of “Helena” on the 2005 MTV VMAs.

“The finish was created to match the helena days. it’s a very dark red sparkle that is almost black,” Bryar wrote in the description on eBay. "it’s my favourite finish of all of the kits i’ve had. if you look closely there is still some confetti from tour that snuck into the bass drum hole. i’ll leave that in there for you.”

The four-piece drum kit comes with a custom made road case.

Bryar is donating the sale price to the Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Bidding, which runs until July 7, was at $8,320 U.S. on Wednesday morning. Bryar has indicated he will ship only to the U.S.

Bryar, 41, was MCR’s drummer from 2004 to 2010.