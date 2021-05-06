Former Puddle Of Mudd Guitarist Paul Phillips Sues Hospital

Former Puddle of Mudd guitarist Paul Phillips has sued a Florida hospital and two of its doctors, claiming they left him with “significant and permanent” brain damage.

Phillips said he was treated at Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville in November 2019 for a possible seizure. He alleged doctors did not properly monitor his condition and raised his sodium levels too quickly.

According to the malpractice lawsuit, Phillips' “history of chronic alcohol usage would require that his sodium levels be raised gradually and carefully.”

The 45-year-old guitarist suffered a seizure three days later and was rushed back to hospital, where an MRI scan allegedly showed “central pontine myelinolysis brain damage,” the lawsuit claims.

Ongoing neurological issues prevent Phillips from working as a musician, he alleged.

Phillips was part of Puddle of Mudd from 1999 to 2005 and again from 2009 to 2011 and played on four albums. He has also recorded one album with the band Operator.