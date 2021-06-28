Former Skid Row Singer Johnny Solinger Dies At 55

Johnny Solinger, Skid Row’s third and longest-serving singer, died Saturday in Houston, Texas. He was 55.

“I was holding his hand. He went in peace,” said wife Paula Marcenaro, according to a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. Solinger had announced only last month that he was suffering liver failure.

He fronted Skid Row from 1999 to 2015, replacing Canadian singer Sebastian Bach.

Bach tweeted: “My condolences to the family & friends of Johnny Solinger … Only contact I had was back in 1991 or so years b4 I was kicked out in 1996. Awkward to wake up to headlines 'Skid Row Singer Dies' some using a pic of me. Sorry 2 hear.”

Solinger recorded two studio albums and a pair of EPs with Skid Row as well as four albums of his own.

Skid Row currently performs with its fifth lead singer, ZP Theart.