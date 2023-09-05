Former Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Dead At 56

Steve Harwell, best known as the voice behind rock band Smash Mouth's hits "All Star" and “Walkin’ on the Sun,” has died. He was 56.

Harwell passed away from liver failure at his home in Boise, Idaho, on Monday (September 4) after being in hospice care due to ongoing health complications.

He co-founded Smash Mouth in 1994 with Greg Camp, Kevin Coleman and Paul De Lisle. The band released their ska-tinged debut album, Fush Yu Mang, and scored a rock radio hit with "Walkin’ on the Sun." They had even more success with 1999's Astro Lounge and its single, "All Star," which became an international smash, thanks to its use in the film, Shrek.

Harwell was the frontman for Smash Mouth until 2021, when his health began to decline. He left the band in October of that year, after one concert where he appeared intoxicated and threatened audience members.

The band has paid tribute to the late singer on socials, writing that Harwell was "a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom."

His manager confirmed the news of his death to Variety, adding, "the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”