Frances Bean Cobain And Riley Hawk Are Married

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and Riley Hawk, son of Tony Hawk, are reportedly married.

According to TMZ, the couple exchanged nuptials earlier this month in Los Angeles, CA. The marriage certificate reportedly states that the wedding occurred on October 7 and the ceremony was officiated by R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, a long-time friend of Cobain's parents as well as her godfather.

Cobain and Hawk began dating back in January 2021.

Like his father, Riley Hawk is an established professional skateboarder, turning pro back in 2013 at the age of 21. He has appeared in multiple editions of Tony Hawk's video game franchise. Hawk also serves as frontman for SoCal noise rockers, Warish.

Frances Bean Cobain, meanwhile, has pursued ventures as a visual artist, model and musician. She has also been involved in various projects regarding both the music and artwork of her late father's band, Nirvana.

This is Cobain's second marriage. She was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva for less than two years. The couple's divorce grabbed headlines after Silva fought to keep a prized guitar used by Nirvana for their MTV Unplugged set that he claims Cobain gave to him as a wedding gift.