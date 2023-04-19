Frank Ocean Drops Out Of 2nd Weekend Of Coachella
Frank Ocean has dropped out of his headlining slot on the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The singer’s rep said in a statement that Ocean was advised by a doctor not to perform as scheduled on April 23.
According to the statement, Ocean suffered two fractures and a sprain in his left leg on the grounds of the California festival before his set on Sunday night, which many fans described as a disappointment. He was seated for most of the performance and made no effort to disguise the fact that he lip-synced several songs.
“It was chaotic,” Ocean said in a statement. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there.”
According to reports, blink-182 – a last-minute addition to the Coachella line-up – will step take Ocean’s spot as the closing act.
