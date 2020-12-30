French Montana Says Pills, Booze Landed Him In Hospital

French Montana says pills and booze are partly to blame for him ending up in hospital a little more than a year ago.

When the rap star was taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital on Nov. 21, 2019, TMZ reported that it was due to “severe stomach pains, nausea and … an elevated heart rate.”

In an interview with XXL, Montana said it was “a combination of a lot of things: being fatigued, dehydrated, you know, losing myself chasing money, chasing the wrong things … Too much drinking, too many pills, you know, boom.”

Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, admitted he took Adderall to stay awake and Percocets to relieve pain.

Claiming “sober is becoming my new high,” Montana said he hasn’t had a drink since the day he was hospitalized. He also took time this year to “detox from social media.”