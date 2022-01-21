Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Due To COVID-19

Fugees announced Friday they are pulling the plug on a reunion tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their album The Score.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” read a message to fans. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.

“If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon.”

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel announced last September they would kick off a series of seven arena shows in the U.S. on Nov. 2 and then do shows in Paris, London and Africa.

They later postponed the tour to 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was to be the first Fugees tour in 25 years and their first time on stage together in 15 years.

Fugees released only two studio albums – 1994’s Blunted On Reality and 1996’s The Score – before splitting up in 1997. (They reunited briefly in 2004.) Their biggest success came from a cover of the '70s track "Killing Me Softly."