Fugees Reunite During Lauryn Hill's Set At Philly Festival

Fugees reunited for the second time in two years this past weekend – but this was likely the last time they will perform together for awhile.

During her headline set at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday, Lauryn Hill brought out her fellow Fugees Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. The trio, which officially split up in 2006, performed six songs including “How Many Mics,” “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “Fu-Gee-La.”

Fugees previously got together in 2021 for a show in New York City to hype a 12-city reunion tour that was later scrapped.

In April, Michel was found guilty of 10 charges related to influence peddling and faces up to 20 years in prison. He is awaiting sentencing.

Fugees were formed in 1990 and released acclaimed studio albums in 1994 and 1996. The trio’s biggest success came from their cover of 1971’s “Killing Me Softly.”

Someone just ask me was that really the fugees on stage at the #Rootspicnic Last night in Philly ……… and I replied “God is Great “ @MsLaurynHill pic.twitter.com/UjaKsJFM65 — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) June 4, 2023

Fans never expected to see the three Fugees on stage together. In a 2007 interview, Jean said: “The first issue that needs to be addressed is that Lauryn needs help … I do believe Lauryn can get help. And, once she does work things out, hopefully a proper and enduring Fugees reunion will happen.”

Michel, in an interview that same year, said: “Before I work with Lauryn Hill again, you will have a better chance of seeing Osama bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies, before there will be a Fugees reunion.”

Hill has performances scheduled for June 9 in Virginia and June 17 in Illinois.

I really witnessed the Fugees reunion live……. This Lauryn Hill show was AMAZING pic.twitter.com/rrImwP5FeW — Camille😇 (@djcamic) June 4, 2023