Fugees Reunite For 1st Tour In 25 Years

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel have confirmed they are reuniting for a tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fugees album The Score.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said, in a statement. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention.

“I decided to honour this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Fugees will perform a pop-up show in New York City on Wednesday and then kick off a series of seven U.S. arena concerts on Nov. 2 in Chicago. In December, the trio will do shows in Paris and London as well as a pair of concerts in Africa.

It will be the first Fugees tour in 25 years and first time on stage together in 15 years. There are no Canadian dates on the tour.

Fugees released only two studio albums – 1994’s Blunted On Reality and 1996’s The Score – before splitting up in 1997. (They reunited briefly in 2004.) Their biggest success came from a cover of the '70s track "Killing Me Softly."

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” Jean recalled, in a statement. “We would be a voice for the un-heard.”