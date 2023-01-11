Funko Unveils Dolly Parton Collectibles

She’s a little bit country and a little bit rock ’n’ roll. Now, Dolly Parton is also a little bit Funko.

The 76-year-old music icon has been immortalized with a pair of Pop! Rocks collectibles that were unveiled this week.

“Striking a heartfelt chord with her fans all over the world, Dolly Parton inspires happiness and goodwill towards all,” read a tweet from the company. “Keep her songs and words close.”

One of Parton’s Funko Pop! Rocks figurines stands 4.5 inches and features the singer wearing an orange jumpsuit with silver fringe while holding a banjo. The other, inspired by her 2014 appearance at the UK’s Glastonbury festival, is a 4.37-inch likeness of the singer wearing a glittery white outfit and holding an electric guitar.

Pre-orders for the collectibles began Tuesday and they are expected to ship in April.

Parton joins a long list of music artists in the Pop! Rocks collection.