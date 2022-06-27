Future Replaces A$AP Rocky At Montreal's Osheaga Festival

Future is stepping in to replace A$AP Rocky as a headliner at next month’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.

The 38-year-old rap star, who released I Never Liked You in April, will perform on July 30. It marks a return to Osheaga for Future, who did a set on a smaller stage in 2016.

Organizers of the three-day festival did not explain the reason for A$AP Rocky’s cancellation.

The rapper was convicted of assault in Sweden in 2019, which makes him inadmissible to Canada without being “deemed rehabilitated” or securing a “temporary resident permit,” according to Immigration and Citizenship (which does not comment on individual cases).

Both options are likely complicated by the fact that A$AP Rocky is currently out on bail after being arrested in Los Angeles in April on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently on tour overseas with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

A$AP Rocky is the second headliner Osheaga had to replace since announcing the full line-up for this year’s festival in February. In April, Arcade Fire took over the July 29th headliner slot from Foo Fighters, who cancelled their tour following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of Osheaga were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Last month, Montreal's Metro Metro festival had to replace headliner Young Thug after he was arrested in Atlanta on gang-related charges and, earlier this month, the Quebec Summer Festival booked Ludacris to fill a spot left vacant by 2 Chainz.