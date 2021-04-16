Fyre Festival Attendees Could Get $7.2K

Attendees of 2017’s Fyre Festival – the upscale music event in the Bahamas that never happened – could receive $7,220 U.S. (all figures U.S.) each from a class action settlement.

The settlement, filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, must be approved at a May 13 hearing. The 277 ticket holders, some of whom paid as much as $12,000 to attend the festival, could also end up receiving less than $7,220.

Among the dozens of acts supposedly booked for the two-weekend event were Blink-182, Major Lazer, Pusha T, Migos and Lil Yachty.

The $2 million settlement comes nearly four years after the $100 million class action lawsuit was filed. It claimed that organizers of the Fyre Festival committed multiple acts of fraud and alleged the event's "lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees—suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions.”

The lawsuit alleged guests that were promised “a posh, island-based music festival” encountered something “closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella.”

Fyre Festival founder Billy MacFarlane is serving a six-year prison sentence. Rapper Ja Rule, a backer of the fest, was cleared of wrongdoing.

Last May, Kendall Jenner agreed to pay $90,000 of the $275,000 she was paid to promote the festival on social media.