G-Eazy Charged With Assault After NYC Brawl

Rapper G-Eazy was arrested Monday night and charged with assault in connection to an altercation last Friday in New York City.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, was at a Fashion Week party at the Standard hotel when a fight broke out around 12:50 a.m. According to NYPD, G-Eazy is accused of striking two men, aged 29 and 32. Neither was hospitalized.

G-Eazy, who was issued a desk appearance ticket, attended Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2018, the rap star was convicted of assault, resisting arrest and drug possession in Stockholm following a nightclub fight. He was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay about $12,000 in penalties and restitution.

“Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f**king grateful they let me go,” he shared on Instagram at the time. “Craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f**k to be a free man."