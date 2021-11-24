G-Eazy Shares 'Enormous' Pain Of Losing Mother

G-Eazy said Wednesday “the pain is enormous” after losing his mother Suzanne Olmsted.

“I love you so much,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom.

“The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, described his mother as his biggest inspiration and credited her for his decision to get treatment for drugs and alcohol.

“They say the opposite of addiction is connection, and I’d never felt more connected to you than I have in the past months,” he shared. “Coming home to this wasn’t easy, and nothing will ever be moving forward… but like you would always say, ‘one step at a time and don’t look at the summit.’”

G-Eazy said he and his brother James are supporting each other during this difficult time.

“Our hearts are broken, but they are full of love and gratitude for the life you gave us.”

Olmsted's cause of death was not disclosed but on her Instagram account she regularly touted cannabis for pain management.

Her last post, on Sept. 18, was a photo of her famous son's 2009 debut album The Epidemic. "Today I’m playing the earliest CD, dancing to Apple of my Eye, Good One, and many others," she wrote.