Gabby Barrett Among Country Winners At BBMAs

Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen were big winners in the country categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Sunday.

Barrett was named Top Country Female Artist and won Top Country Song (“I Hope”) and the fan-voted Top Collaboration category (for “I Hope” ft. Charlie Puth).

Wallen was named winner of Top Country Artist, Country Male Artist and Country Artist (Dangerous: The Double Album).

The singer has been out of the spotlight since February, when a video surfaced in which Wallen is heard using a racial slur.

When the BBMAs finalists were announced last month, producers said in a statement that Wallen made the cut because the list is compiled based on metrics – but, “as his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

Other country winners at the BBMAs include Florida Georgia Line (Top Country Duo/Group) and Carrie Underwood for Top Christian Album (My Gift).

