Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 2

Country singer Gabby Barrett chose Mother’s Day to share news that she and husband Cade Foehner are expecting their second child.

“My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish,” Barrett captioned a sonogram image on Instagram. "Happy Mothers Day!”

Barrett’s emphasis of the word “life” was interpreted by many fans as her statement on the current abortion debate in the U.S. (She and Foehner are deeply religious.)

Barrett, 22, and Foehner, 25, met as contestants on Season 16 of American Idol in 2018 and were married in October 2019. The couple welcomed daughter Baylah May in January 2021.

Barrett has performances scheduled through the end of October.