Gabby Barrett Is Top Country Winner At American Music Awards

Gabby Barrett was a big winner in the Country categories at Sunday’s American Music Awards (AMAs).

The 21-year-old singer’s Goldmine was named Favourite Country Album and “The Good Ones” earned the Favourite Country Song award.

“I feel so honoured to win these categories, and I am truly humbled and blessed by it,” Barrett said during a TikTok livestream before the AMAs broadcast. She thanked her fans “for being a part of this and allowing me to live this life that I live.”

Barrett lost Favourite Female Country Artist to Carrie Underwood, who also won Favourite Inspirational Artist (a Christian music category).

In pre-taped segments that aired during the AMAs, Underwood and Jason Aldean performed “If I Didn’t Love You” and Kane Brown performed "One Mississippi” from Nashville.

Mickey Guyton was at the AMAs to belt out her anthem "All American" and Walker Hayes performed "Fancy Like."

The AMAs for Favourite Male Country Artist went to Luke Bryan and Favourite Country Duo or Group to Dan + Shay.