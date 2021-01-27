Gabby Barrett Welcomes Baby Girl

Gabby Barrett, who is riding high on the charts thanks to “I Hope” ft. Charlie Puth, is a proud new mom.

The 20-year-old singer shared news via Instagram that she and husband Cade Foehner welcomed daughter Baylah May on Jan. 18.

“Gotten (sic) to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition,” she captioned a pic of the newborn wrapped in a blanket. Cade, 24, commented: “What an honour to be your husband. Thank you for bearing me a child my Wife!”

Barrett and Foehner met as contestants on Season 16 of American Idol in 2018 and were married in October 2019. Last August, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Among those congratulating the couple in the comments was country legend Tanya Tucker as well as Ross Copperman, who co-wrote “I Hope.”

Barrett released “I Hope” in 2019 and debuted the version featuring Puth last April.