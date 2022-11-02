Gabby Barrett Welcomes Baby No. 2

Country star Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner shared news on Wednesday that they have welcomed baby No. 2.

Augustine Boone, who was born Oct. 27, is a little brother to the couple’s daughter Baylah May, who turns 2 in January.

“Soaking up newborn days with baby brother,” Barrett captioned a pic of Baylah looking at Augustine.

The singer announced she was expecting back on Mother’s Day. “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish,” she captioned a sonogram image on Instagram at the time.

Barrett, 22, and Foehner, 26, met as contestants on Season 16 of American Idol in 2018 and were married in October 2019.