Gal Gadot Admits 'Imagine' Cover Was 'In Poor Taste'

Gal Gadot has admitted her 2020 cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” featuring stars like Sia and Norah Jones, was “in poor taste.”

In an interview with InStyle published on Tuesday, the Wonder Woman star reflected on the video she posted on social media in the early days of the pandemic. The star-studded version of “Imagine” was criticized as tone deaf.

"With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it's funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way,” Gadot recalled. “I was seeing where everything was headed.

“But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right?”