Gamers Stage Virtual Funeral For Rapper Takeoff

Players in the Grand Theft Auto Online community paid their respects to rapper Takeoff on Monday by holding a funeral within the game.

“Tonight we laid Take OFF (sic) To rest,” read a message on social media. “all fan’s (sic) welcome 3 locations. All white at the church all black at the house party wear your best fit at the after party … Come show your respect.”

Online players were given a list of rules that included “NO Killing” and “Must have a mic.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early on Nov. 1 following an argument outside a party venue. He was 28.

The rap star’s IRL funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Among those attending is Canada’s Drake, who postponed a show in New York City so he can be in Atlanta.

So, apparently the GTA PC gaming community has a funeral for Takeoff… And I— that was very, I dunno… I don’t wanna say creative, but yeah. pic.twitter.com/j2Rsm0MwSB — Blick Cannon (@502DRL) November 7, 2022

They had a GTA funeral for Takeoff and I’m not mad at it. Lol people are creative. It was clever and sweet since fans won’t be able to attend the real one. — Tiff Haddish Hate Account (@imreallynotnice) November 7, 2022

Am I the only one that thinks the GTA Takeoff funeral is extremely weird? — Julian⚜️ (@jmoran_gx3j) November 8, 2022