Garth Brooks Adds Edmonton To Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he has added a stop in Canada to his stadium tour.

“Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA,” the country music superstar wrote on social media.

Brooks will perform in-the-round at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on June 25. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

It will be the first time Brooks has performed at Commonwealth Stadium, which hosted country stars Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Miranda Lambert and Kelly Pickler in 2009.

Brooks is certainly no stranger to Edmonton. According to a press release, more than 160,000 tickets were sold to his nine shows at Rogers Place in 2017.

Brooks hasn’t played in Canada since doing a pair of stadium concerts in Regina in August 2019.