Garth Brooks Announces Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks announced on Monday he is launching another Las Vegas residency – nearly a decade after the end of his previous one.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE is scheduled to run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between May and December 2023.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks said, in a release. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it's gonna shred it.”

The country star promised that each of the 27 shows will be different and he will welcome special guests. The Colosseum can accommodate 4,300 fans and no seat is more than 145-feet from the stage.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration runs until Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. ET and the Verified on sale will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 21.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE is scheduled for May 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28; June 1, 3, 4; July 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23; Nov. 29; Dec. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

Brooks previously had a five-year residency at the Wynn in Las Vegas. He performed a pair of shows at Park MGM’s Dolby Live in Vegas earlier this year.