Garth Brooks Cancels Tour Dates Over COVID-19 Fears

Garth Brooks has scrapped five upcoming shows on his stadium tour due to rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” the country icon said, in a statement.

Brooks pulled the plug on concerts in Cincinnati, Charlotte, Boston, Baltimore and Nashville that were scheduled for September and October.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.

“The joy I have seen in everyone's faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums. Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

Brooks hopes to reschedule the shows in 2022.

“The most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide,” he said.

In February, Brooks revealed that his wife, country star Trisha Yearwood, contracted COVID-19. "The possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he said at the time.