Gary Glitter Released From Prison After Serving Half His Sentence

Gary Glitter was released from prison in Dorset, England on Friday after serving half of a 16-year sentence for sexually assaulting several girls – including one who was less than 10 years old.

The British singer, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, indecent assault and one count of having sex with a girl under 13. At the time, the judge said Glitter’s “dreadful behaviour” caused his victims “real and lasting damage.”

Although free, the 78-year-old will be tracked via GPS and will have to comply with a long list of conditions or risk being put back behind bars.

Glitter was one of the biggest pop stars in the UK in the ’70s and remains best known for his 1972 hit “Rock and Roll Part 2.”

In 1999, he served four months in jail for possession of child pornography. He was expelled from Cambodia in 2002 amidst allegations of sex crimes and, four years later, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half year in jail for sexually abusing young girls in Vietnam.