Gary Wright Dead At 80

Singer-songwriter Gary Wright, best known for the 1976 soft rock ballad "Dream Weaver," has passed away at the age of 80.

Wright had been diagnosed with Parkinson's years ago, and was currently battling Lewy body dementia at the time of his death. The musician's son, Justin Wright, confirmed that his father passed away on Monday (September 4) morning.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Justin said that “He managed it fairly well for a while. But a few years ago, he needed professional help and home-care nurses and eventually 24-hour care.”

Wright's 1975 album, Dream Weaver, scored him two big hits the following year: "Love Is Alive" and the title track, which saw a resurgence thanks to its use in the 1992 film, Wayne's World. According to filmmaker Wes Craven, the song was also the inspiration for his horror franchise, A Nightmare On Elm Street.

Aside from his solo career, Wright also produced records by Traffic, the Rolling Stones and his own rock band, Spooky Tooth, who emerged out of the UK in the late 1960s. He also played keyboards on George Harrison's seminal 1970 solo album, All Things Must Pass.

Wright's work with Spooky Tooth would find a new audience decades later, getting sampled by hip-hop artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Nas, City Girls and Raekwon.