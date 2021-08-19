Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson Launch Rush Canadian Golden Ale

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced Wednesday the launch of Rush Canadian Golden Ale, a beer from Henderson Brewing Company in their hometown Toronto.

“When I get off stage, I really, really enjoy an ice-cold beer,” Lee said, in a release. “It’s like a little reward.”

The Rush frontman and fellow surviving bandmate Alex Lifeson started taste-tasting brews last summer and, earlier this year, settled on the winning one.

Henderson previously released a Put Your Scarf On Geddy stout in 2016.

Lifeson explained that Rush Canadian Golden Ale “is golden in colour with a dense ivory head. It has an earthy aroma with hints of orange-peel, pine and spicy rye. While the emphasis is on refreshment, there are elements of pine, rye spice and a citric hop flavour that add to the subtle complexity of the beer.”

The Rush Canadian Golden Ale will be available Oct. 30, with an initially rollout focused on Ontario.

In Canada, celebrities are prohibited from appearing in broadcast advertising for any alcoholic beverage, so Lee and Lifeson – wearing tags identifying them as “Beer Drinker” and “Beer Scientist” respectively – had to settle for appearing in a fun 30-second promotional video co-produced by Lee’s brother Allan Weinrib. Watch it below: