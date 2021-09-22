Geddy Lee Announces He's Writing A Memoir

Canadian rock icon Geddy Lee announced this week he is putting the finishing touches on a memoir that will be published next year.

The 68-year-old Rush frontman took to Instagram to share how he spent the pandemic at home in Toronto (“the longest time I’d spent in Toronto since I was nineteen”) and passed some of the time by writing.

Lee said Daniel Richler, his friend and collaborator on 2018’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass, helped him through his mourning of bandmate Neil Peart by sharing “funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return.”

Lee said he scoured his “memory banks” as well as diaries and photo albums to piece together his life story. Richler would then “clean up some of the grammar and remove a lot of the swearing … and presto!”

The musicians said the result is “a presentable, epic-length account of my life on and off the stage” – including stories of his childhood, family, travels “and all sorts of nonsense I've spent too much time obsessing over.”

Lee said the memoir, which he has not yet titled, is scheduled for release in Fall 2022 by HarperCollins.