Geddy Lee Is Tired Of Hearing From Drummers That Want To Join Rush

Rush has not been active since 2015, but with the passing of drummer Neil Peart in 2020 it seemed like that would mark the end of the progressive rock heavies.

Turns out some drummers out there thought they could replace the legendary drummer, almost immediately after he passed.

In a new interview for The Strombo Show, Rush frontman Geddy Lee discussed his new memoir, My Effin' Life, and admitted to host George Stroumboulopoulos that it didn't take long for his phone to ring with offers to take over the kit for Rush.

“I heard from all kinds. That was a very weird moment," Lee said. My little black book got filled up really quickly. I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s just so inappropriate right now.’”

Lee and bandmate Alex Lifeson didn't even have a chance to speak about a future playing together before they had people inquiring about the potential vacancy.

“Dude, wait two months. At least two months, if ever,” he added. “It still happens, now that the clickbait freaks are out there talking about Alex and I getting a new drummer and starting Rush again.”

Both surviving Rush members have since discussed the possibility of playing together again, however, nothing appears to be set in stone.

In a recent appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning, they showed some hesitation to try and fill the hole that Peart left.

"Yeah, it's difficult to figure out what that chapter is without him," Lifeson said.

"Let's go get one of the great drummers and tour again," Lee added. "Have we talked about it? Yeah. It's not impossible, but at this point, I can't guarantee it."

Watch the full interview with Strombo below.