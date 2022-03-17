Geddy Lee Makes Cameo On 'Murdoch Mysteries'

Geddy Lee will appear on next week’s episode of the Canadian period drama Murdoch Mysteries.

The 68-year-old Rush frontman plays the driver of a horse-drawn carriage transporting Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and his wife, Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy) that is unable to finish its journey.

“Sorry about that,” Lee tells Murdoch. “There’s a cabin down the road.”

Lee shared a behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram that he captioned: “During the deep freeze in the great white north we filmed a thing.” He added that it was -30 Celsius on the day he shot his scene.

It is not the first acting gig for Lee, who appeared in the 2012 TV movie Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town.

Lee and bandmate Alex Lifeson showed up as themselves in a 2015 episode of Chicago Fire directed by fellow Toronto native Holly Dale and Lee made a cameo, as himself, on a 2013 episode of How I Met Your Mother.

The episode of Murdoch Mysteries, titled “Devil Music,” will air in Canada on March 21 at 8 p.m.