Gene Simmons Slams Anti-Vaxxers: 'Get Over Yourself'

Like the vast majority of people, KISS bassist Gene Simmons has had enough with anti-vaxxers.

“Get over yourself,” the 72-year-old rocker fumed on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain. “We’re not concerned if you agree with it or not. We’re concerned about you making us sick. So get your goddamn COVID shot and protect other people from getting your stuff.”

Simmons pointed out the folly of some of the common refrains from those who say they won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19. “You don’t have as many rights as you think,” he explained. “When you get up to a red light, you must stop. There’s no choice. It’s because it’s not about you — it’s about the other innocent people going by.”

Same with seat belt laws. “That’s right, the government’s telling you what to do. Shut up. Be respectful of other people and get a vaccine,” said Simmons. “Stop being selfish.”

KISS had to postpone concerts this summer after both Simmons and bandmate Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not the first time Simmons has expressed frustration with anti-vaxxers. In August, he told a Los Angeles radio station: “Just ‘cause you feel it's your right doesn't give you the right… There are all sorts of rights you don't have.”