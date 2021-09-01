Gene Simmons Tests Positive For COVID-19, KISS Postpones More Shows

KISS has pulled the plug on four more concerts due to COVID-19.

“While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” read a message to fans on Tuesday. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on Sept. 9th.”

Shows in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin scheduled for Wednesday to Sunday have been postponed.

Simmons, 72, recently voiced support for vaccine mandates and slammed the plethora of misinformation, conspiracy theories and people who think they know more than scientists.

“It’s shocking that… there are enough people out there who still believe it’s a hoax and they prefer to listen to politicians of a certain political party instead of doctors and the CDC,” he told a Los Angeles radio station. “It’s f**king nuts. It’s crazy.”

Last week, a KISS concert in Pennsylvania was cancelled at the last minute when Stanley, 69, tested positive. “I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative,” he tweeted at the time. “As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band all tested negative once again.”

Show in North Carolina and Georgia were also postponed.

On Tuesday, Stanley updated fans on Twitter. "My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my ass. It's over now."

According to a statement from KISS, “everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

KISS is on its End of the Road farewell world tour.