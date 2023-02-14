Genesis Tops List Of Highest-Paid Entertainers Of 2022

Classic rock band Genesis tops a list of last year’s highest-paid entertainers.

According to Forbes, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks raked in an estimated $230 million (all figures U.S.) from touring, royalties and the sale of their music catalogue.

Genesis wrapped up its final tour last March in London. In September, it was revealed that Concord Music had acquired the rights to the band’s music and Collins’ solo albums for a reported $300 million.

Close behind Genesis on the list was Sting, who earned an estimated $210 million in 2022, mostly thanks to the sale of his music catalogue.

The Rolling Stones ranked seventh thanks to estimated earnings of $98 million from touring and music royalties.

According to Forbes, the list is compiled using information from multiple sources and interviews with industry insiders and is based on pretax earnings minus fees for managers, lawyers and agents.

The rest of the list consists of movie mogul Tyler Perry, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Simpsons creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, actor Brad Pitt and Canadian director James Cameron.

The only other music acts are pop stars Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny, with estimated earnings of $92 million and $88 million respectively.