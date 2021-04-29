Genesis Tour Coming To Canada

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford announced Thursday the new dates for the first Genesis tour in 14 years.

The Last Domino? tour includes a Nov. 22 date at Montreal’s Bell Centre and Nov. 25 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Genesis was set to hit the road last November but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Banks, 71, and Rutherford, 70, are two of the founding members of Genesis and Collins, 70, joined in 1970. They will be backed on tour by Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass as well as Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic on drums.

Genesis last performed in Toronto and Montreal in September 2007 during the Turn It On Again: The Tour. Their last studio album was 1997's Calling All Stations.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s hits include “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep” and “Turn It On Again.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 7 (a Verified Fan pre-sale starts May 5).