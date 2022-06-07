George Fox Heading To Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced Tuesday it will induct Goege Fox and Randall Prescott into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

Fox, 62, is a multiple CCMA Male Artist of the Year winner and three-time JUNO winner as Country Male Vocalist of the Year who has released 10 albums.

“I'm very grateful to be recognized for my music in this special way,” Fox said, in a statement. “From the very beginning, I've tried to honour the magic and mystery of music which has brought hope, meaning, and comfort to me throughout my life.

“I’ve had the privilege of connecting with others through my songs and sharing my passion for music. This induction is a celebration of the unique way in which music brings us together.”

Prescott, who has collected 16 CCMA Awards during his career as a musician, producer and songwriter, has worked with a long list of country artists. “It is with great honour and pride that I accept this award,” said the 67-year-old, in a release, adding that he is recovering from a stroke.

Prescott, as a member of Family Brown, was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997.

Fox and Prescott will be inducted during Country Music Week 2022 in Calgary, which runs from Sept. 8 to 11.

Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductees are chosen by a committee made up of more than 70 industry insiders.