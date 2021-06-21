George Michael Estate Addresses Lorde's 'Solar Power'

The estate of George Michael has addressed comparisons between the late singer’s hit “Freedom! ’90” and Lorde’s new single “Solar Power.”

In a statement posted on Michael’s official website, the estate said: “We are aware that many people are making a connection between Freedom ’90 by George Michael and Solar Power by Lorde which George would have been flattered to hear, so on behalf of one great artist to a fellow artist, we wish her every success with the single.”

Lorde, who released the title track to her forthcoming third album on June 10, told fans "it's about that infectious, flirtatious, summer energy that takes hold of us all." On social media, many people noted similarities between the song and “Freedom! ’90,” which Michael wrote, produced and recorded.